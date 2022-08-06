Former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos will throw down against fast-rising 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill in UFC Vegas 59’s main event on ESPN and ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santos (22-10) took then-champion Jon Jones to the limit at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in summer 2019, falling to “Bones” by way of close split decision. Since then, the 38 year-old Brazilian is just 1-3 and coming off a decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50 last March.

As for Hill (10-1, 1 NC), who turned 31 just a few weeks back, he managed to rebound from a first-round loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263 in June 2021 to capture back-to-back knockout victories over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. “Sweet Dreams” is currently ranked four spots below Santos at No. 10.

Check out their “Beautiful Violence” video preview embedded above.

