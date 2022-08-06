Welcome to Midnight Mania!

For the first time in what feels like a long time, Israel Adesanya’s upcoming title defense doesn’t quite feel so predictable. “Stylebender” has grown accustomed to rematches in his title fights, but all the previous foes have been men he defeated before. His recently announced battle at UFC 281 versus Alex Pereira flips that script, as the Brazilian holds a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

This time around, Adesanya won’t be an astronomical favorite, and the pressure is on. Continuing with his Death Note homages, Adesanya promised to end the rivalry decisively in a “Kill or be killed” battle.

#UFC281

“Vengeance is mine says the lord.”

Brooooo I said the same thing too!!

This ends here. Kill or be killed ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/apLQsg2ifJ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 5, 2022

Recently, Adesanya has come under fan criticism for promising wild fights and general violence — like in the above Tweet — before delivering a ho-hum decision win. Fortunately, that seems fairly impossible against Pereira. “Poatan” is too experienced a kickboxer to be easily touched up at range, and with the thunderous knockout power in his hands, it seems Adesanya will have to answer with hard shots in return.

UFC 281 is still three months away, but the card is already shaping up nicely with a stellar main event and badass Lightweight booking between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

Insomnia

There are so many good match ups at Welterweight between nearly ranked fighters, it’s wild.

Charles Oliveira believes that arrogance will cost Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

TALK THAT TALK CHAMP pic.twitter.com/xxVO8xGsT0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 5, 2022

Israel Adesanya and Georges St. Pierre meet up over steaks!



My love, respect and admiration for this man leveled up a hundred times after this night. Not many people in human existence can relate to my life, I’m happy I was able to connect with a past avatar. ☯️ RUSH ❌ STYLEBENDER pic.twitter.com/HoBsbc5u0E — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 5, 2022

The rarely discussed side of holding events (like UFC 280!) on Fight Island:

I remember when we traveled to Fight Island, there was over a 3 page list sent by the UFC of things that could get you arrested or even beheaded, if caught smuggling into their country… — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 5, 2022

It’s been a rather difficult week for Shannon Ritch to say the least.

So this is a crazy one… Shannon Ross fought in a FOTY this past Tuesday on DWCS. Goes to the hospital post fight: clear CT scan & x-rays all negative. Wednesday, he ends up back in the hospital with severe stomach pain. Positive for appendicitis. Emergency appendectomy yesterday — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 5, 2022

Surgery was successful. Shannon’s resting in the hospital now, hoping to be released later today or tomorrow and cleared to fly home to his family in Australia by Monday the latest. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 5, 2022

Cris Cyborg may not ever get a chance to avenge her loss to Amanda Nunes, but she remains undefeated vs. produce.

We are approaching another Dominick Cruz fight week with ZERO CATASTROPHIC INJURIES! Fingers crossed for seven more uneventful days for the former champ.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Lovely hook to the body followed by an uppercut to the jawline:

A perfectly timed right hook! It does help that Wolfe’s opponent pretty much walked straight into it.

Judging solely from this clip, Wellmaker looks to be a talented young striker. Slick stuff for a 2-0 pro!

Vicious left hook KO by Malcolm Wellmaker. Perfect placement. Damn. #iKONFC4 pic.twitter.com/uH0khk2QMm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 6, 2022

Random Land

This comparison between the Hubble Telescope and James Webb Telescope is pretty fascinating!

Midnight Music: Dream pop, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.