Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to attempted murder

After several months of discovery, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez (finally) pleaded “not guilty” to multiple charges today (Aug. 5), including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in his latest court appearance in San Jose, California.

His pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26, according to MMA Junkie.

That’s just one of multiple court dates for Velasquez, who will return on Aug. 29 for a motion on his criminal case. In addition, the former WWE superstar recently filed a civil suit against accused molester Harry Goularte and is likely to be present for that hearing on Sept. 6.

Goularte has also pleaded “not guilty” in his own proceedings.

Velasquez, 40, has been incarcerated since March 1 of this year after he allegedly chased down Goularte and opened fire. He wounded the driver in the process, a sequence of events that has (as of this writing) kept the former UFC star from earning his release on bail.