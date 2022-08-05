Now that UFC 277 has wrapped up fight fans can check out the official “Fight Motion” video for all the best action in super slow-motion.

While UFC 277 wasn’t the most stacked card of the year it did feature two very important title fights atop the pay-per-view (PPV) main card. The headlining act was a women’s bantamweight rematch between champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Pena had upset Nunes with a submission at UFC 269 last December, but she was still a betting underdog for the rematch. “Lioness” showed up in phenomenal shape and ended up dominating Pena for all five rounds to win her 135-pound strap back and once again become UFC’s only female double champion.

Adding to the mix was a co-main event clash between former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and red-hot contender Kai Kara-France. The two first met back in 2019 with Moreno winning by unanimous decision, but both flyweights had drastically improved since then and were now fighting for the interim flyweight title. In the end, it was Moreno who delivered a fight-ending body kick in the third round that put Kara-France out of commission.

UFC 277 also showcased a lighting-fast submission victory by flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja and a first-round knockout finish for Russian contender Sergei Pavlovich over heavyweight legend Derrick Lewis.

