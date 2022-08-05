Wake up! Khamzat Chimaev shuts down KO critique from sleepy Jorge Masvidal

Two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal is not impressed by the performances put forth by 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, suggesting “Borz” lost his most recent fight against Gilbert Burns and runs the risk of getting stopped when he collides with Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event next month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Read those incendiary comments here.

Much like his recent beef with welterweight “bullshit boy” Belal Muhammad, Chimaev was unfazed by Masvidal’s critique. In fact, the part-time middleweight posted a not-so-flattering look at what happened the last time “Gamebred” went for the 170-pound title, which ended in a highlight-reel knockout in favor of reigning division champion Kamaru Usman (more on that here).

“Wake up, buddy,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

Fans are unlikely to see a grudge match between Chimaev and Masvidal unless Diaz prevails at UFC 279. “Borz” is getting a big push from the promotion with a potential title fight not far down the road while “Gamebred,” who turns 38 in November, is coming off three consecutive losses. In addition, Masvidal still has to work through his current legal issues before returning to active competition.

Where he (unrealistically) hopes to score an Usman trilogy.