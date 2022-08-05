Live: UFC Vegas 59 early weigh-ins video results for ‘Santos vs Hill’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 205-pound showdown between former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos and surging striking sensation Jamahal Hill this Sat. night (Aug. 6, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also plays host to the flyweight and heavyweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also feature the welterweight collision between fan favorite 170-pound bruisers Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 59 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Santos vs. Hill” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 59 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 59 Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

265 lbs.: Zac Pauga (239) vs. Mohammad Usman (236.5)

125 lbs.: Brogan Walker (125.5) vs. Julianna Miller (125)

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai (260) vs. Sergey Spivak (249.5)

125 lbs.: Ariane Lipski (128.5*) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

UFC Vegas 59 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey (186) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)

155 lbs.: Erick Gonzalez (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (155.5)

170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan (169) vs. Jason Witt (170)

115 lbs.: Miranda Granger (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

135 lbs.: Stephanie Egger (134.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (135.5)

*Missed weight

