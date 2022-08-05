Welcome to Midnight Mania!

From Octagon champion to silver screen star?

Yesterday, it was announced that Conor McGregor would make his feature film debut in the upcoming reboot of “Road House,” which will stream on Amazon Prime. Though his role is still unknown, McGregor will be starring alongside names like Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a logical move for the sport’s most famous athlete, but it’s a big one nevertheless.

The former double champion took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on the move, promising to remember his MMA roots.

Throwback to me vs Gabriel Gonzaga in Japan, I can’t believe I’m about to hit Hollywood. I will do you all proud ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qLouRZpD81 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

I’ll never let go, Jack! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 4, 2022

I wouldn’t have predicted this film role to seriously interfere with McGregor’s MMA plans, but the tweets seem to imply it’s more involved than expected. Fortunately, McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler released a statement that seems to promise a return to action.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” Kessler stated (via MMAJunkie). “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

It remains to be seen just how McGregor’s fight and film schedule interplay. Hopefully, the Irishman falls more towards Gina Carano than Ronda Rousey on the acting greatness scale.

Insomnia

Do we all agree that Dustin Poirier’s likelihood of victory versus Michael Chandler improves over five rounds compared to three? “The Diamond” is pretty great in championship rounds.

5 Rounds⚔️ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 4, 2022

UFC Bantamweight prospect (and a longtime training partner of mine) Benito Lopez will return to action after a very extended layoff due to concussion issues.

Another tease for Jon Jones’ Heavyweight debut. Any day now!

Heavyweight Jon Jones

via his IG pic.twitter.com/oa5akLu3CO — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 4, 2022

Anthony Pettis shouts out former foe Nate Diaz but also acknowledges the challenge of Khamzat Chimaev.

Maybe Deiveson Figueiredo has a point in his dispute with Joe Rogan ...

Joe Rogan struggles to hide his bias… pic.twitter.com/lk5G6rgGnu — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) August 4, 2022

Two different types of sparring on display, but I’d argue both are necessary/useful for improving.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A particularly crushing high elbow guillotine:

Adrian Yanez breaks down his own knockout win. This is quality Twitter content!

He was switching stances without purpose. Baited him into the switch with a slowed tempo jab and he switched super squared up. Made the opening bigger. So essentially wasn't the punch I was looking for, it was the switch. — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 4, 2022

Jamie Varner’s post-WEC UFC career was simultaneously underwhelming and exceeded expectations. Really, it was f—king awesome.

#OTD in 2012



Joe Lauzon vs. Jamie Varner - UFC on FOX 4 pic.twitter.com/FTqL92wh3E — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) August 4, 2022

Random Land

I think this counts for both Random Land and Midnight Music. I’m here for some experimental noisy nonsense!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.