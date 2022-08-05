After an eventful six-event season, Professional Fighters League’s (PFL’s) 2022 playoffs kick off tonight (Fri., Aug. 5, 2022) with the Lightweight and Light Heavyweight semifinals.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE results and real-time play-by-play coverage of the entire PFL Playoffs 1 main card below, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We’ll also provide quick results for the “Prelims” undercard on ESPN+, which will start streaming at 6 p.m. ET.
The evening’s main event features a rematch between UFC veterans Anthony Pettis and Stevie Ray. The pair first locked horns in June, when “Braveheart” forced “Showtime” to tap to an ultra-tight body triangle. In the co-feature, Omari Akhmedov takes on fast-rising late replacement Josh Silveira, while the opening two bouts see Olivier Aubin-Mercier look to make it five straight against Alexander Martinez and Rob Wilkinson squares off with upset artist Delan Monte.
PFL PLAYOFFS 1 QUICK RESULTS:
Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez
Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte
Marcelo Nunes vs. Dylan Potter
Cory Hendricks vs. Marthin Hamlet
Mahmoud Sebie vs. Itso Babulaidze
PFL PLAYOFFS 1 ROUND-BY-ROUND COVERAGE:
155 lbs.: Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Omari Akhmedov vs. Josh Silveira
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Martinez
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
205 lbs.: Rob Wilkinson vs. Delan Monte
Round one:
Round two:
Round three:
Final result:
