Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’

The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament.

Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five round unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC 272 (watch highlights), Covington would come to blows again with Masvidal a matter of weeks later — allegedly.

Having a night out at the Miami, Florida restaurant, Papi Steakhouse, Covington fell victim to an alleged sucker punching from Masvidal, who was wearing a mask and hood. Covington has since claimed that the attack broke his tooth, gave him brain damage, and damaged his $90,000 Rolex watch. Masvidal was later charged with two felonies and pleaded not guilty to the claims.

“Chaos” has remained abnormally quiet since the alleged incident and hasn’t appeared to be getting any closer to his next fight. From what Daniel Cormier has heard, it’s for the best, too.

“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal,” Cormier said on his DC & RC podcast. “Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and do exactly what he’s doing and while making money? Hats off to Colby Covington.

“To be attacked in that way, viciously, it would be hard to come back and do other things. Colby Covington is doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing some cards, and making money. So, it’s a good thing.”

Among possible match ups that awaited Covington following his Masvidal victory, Khamzat Chimaev seemed like the best option. However, the undefeated rising superstar will first have to handle business in his first UFC main event at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 versus Nate Diaz.