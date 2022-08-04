PFL playoffs: Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray make weight for lightweight semifinals

Professional Fighters League (PFL) opens the 2022 playoffs with semifinal matchups in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions on Friday night (Aug. 5) from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The action begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ before switching to ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Headlining the card will be Anthony “Showtime” Pettis rematching Stevie “Braveheart” Ray in a 155-pound semifinal bout. In the co-main event, Omari Akhmedov will face undefeated Josh Silveria in a 205-pound semifinal contest.

Compete PFL Playoffs weigh-in results below:

2023 Season Qualifier - Light Heavyweight:

Cory Hendricks (204.6 lbs) vs. Marthin Hamlet (206 lbs)

2023 Season Qualifier - Heavyweight:

Marcelo Nunes (244.2 lbs) vs. Dylan Potter (255.2 lbs)

ESPN CARD

2022 Light Heavyweight Semifinal:

Robert Wilkinson (205.8 lbs) vs. Delan Monte (205.2 lbs)

2022 Lightweight Semifinal:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155 lbs) vs. Alexander Martinez (156 lbs)

2022 Light Heavyweight Semifinal:

Omari Akhmedov (204.6 lbs) vs. Josh Silveira (206 lbs)

2022 Lightweight Semifinal:

Anthony Pettis (155.6 lbs) vs. Stevie Ray (155.8 lbs)

ESPN+ LATE CARD

2023 Challenger Series Qualifier - Featherweight

Brahyan Zurcher (146 lbs) vs. Ricardo Jimenez (144.2 lbs)

2023 Challenger Series Qualifier - Lightweight:

Elvin Espinoza (154.4 lbs) vs. Corey Jackson (156 lbs)

Welterweight Showcase:

Lucas Barbosa (169.6 lbs) vs. Elmar Umarov (171 lbs)

Lightweight Showcase:

Alexei Pergande (155.8 lbs) vs. Elvis Lebron-Quiles (155.8)

Welterweight Swing Bout:

Mahmoud Sebie (170.8 lbs) vs. Itso Babulaidze (170.8 lbs)

