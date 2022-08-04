Rejoice! WWE upstart Logan Paul announces return to boxing

Despite getting tuned up by undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in June 2021 — and being subsequently stiffed by the pugilistic “weasel” — Logan Paul will continue his boxing career with an upcoming fight in December against an opponent to be named.

“I’m a boxer again,” Paul recently told The Pat McAfee Show. “We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going to go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You know you only get one first impression. That’s part of my ability to make moments. I like making first impressions big, so I want to wait until we’re ready.”

Paul (0-1) is winless in three trips to the ring. Prior to his Mayweather exhibition, the recently-signed WWE superstar fought to a draw against fellow social media personality “KSI” before losing a split decision in their eventual (and professional) rematch.