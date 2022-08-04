UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall undergoes surgery for torn MCL, torn meniscus, and ACL damage

Down but not out.

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall suffered a severe knee injury in his technical knockout loss to fellow 265-pound bruiser Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main event last month on ESPN+ and recently went under the knife to have the damage repaired.

“Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day,” Aspinall said on Wednesday. “I’m in London right now and I’m absolutely starving because I can’t eat before surgery. I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage. So I’m going to get that fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. I really appreciate it. I’ve had so much love since the accident, and I’ll see everybody on the other side. Peace out.”

No timeline has been given for his recovery but we’re unlikely to see Aspinall back before the end of the year. This marks the second major UFC heavyweight to go down with a knee injury over the last few months, leaving the title picture on hold for the time being.

Unless this “logical decision” is made.