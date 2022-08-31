Floyd Mayweather staredown nearly ends in disaster after bodyguard goes rogue, shoves Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura pic.twitter.com/WmIyuMhhgv

I often wonder why an athlete like Floyd Mayweather, who is so despicably rich that he sometimes forgets to cash $100 million checks, insists on shopping for bodyguards at the Douchebag Dollar Store in Staten Island.

Seriously ... where does he find these goons?

After nearly causing a riot at the Mayweather-McGregor world tour back in summer 2017, one of “Money’s” meatheads took it upon himself to get physical during the RIZIN pre-fight press conference earlier today in Hawaii.

Maybe he was trying to prevent another “Gotcha Hat!” moment.

Mayweather will return to the boxing ring for a special exhibition bout against Japanese featherweight Mikuru Asakura on Sept. 25 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, a card that also features the bantamweight bout between Kyoji Horiguchi and Yuto Hokamura.

Here’s the current RIZIN 38 fight card and lineup:

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Kim Soo-chul

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura (boxing exhibition)

Yoshinari Nadaka vs. So Trakunpet Bandasak (kickboxing bout)

Full RIZIN 38 press conference below:

Expect more RIZIN 38 fight card announcements in the coming days.