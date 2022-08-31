UFC inks multi-year extension with Venum as exclusive global outfitting partner

Great news for UFC fans who want to pay $120 for a “Fight Night” hoodie.

The promotion recently extended its existing sponsorship deal with Venum, the exclusive global outfitting partner that took over for Reebok back in early 2021. The France-based apparel company will continue to produce UFC Fight Kits and related performance gear.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with Venum,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “Venum is an iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes, and the feedback on the craftmanship, style, and performance of the Venum-designed Fight Kits and apparel has been tremendous. We’re looking forward to continue to work with Franck Dupuis and his team at Venum to deliver outstanding fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans.”

UFC’s global outfitting and apparel partnership awards fight night payouts for those athletes who wear the appropriate Venum gear during fight week and abide by the UFC Code of Conduct. Get a closer look at the Venum post-fight compensation tiers right here.

“Venum’s return to UFC in April 2021 has been a source of great pride for the Venum team,” said Franck Dupuis, Venum Founder and CEO. “The enthusiastic reception from UFC athletes and fans to the launch and release of our UFC collections has convinced us to continue our adventure inside the Octagon, and to continue to improve our products to serve a demanding and passionate public. The best is ahead of us.”

UFC makes its debut in France with UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Tuivasa” on Sept. 3.