Jorge Masvidal trial date rescheduled for December following joint continuance in Colby Covington case

Jorge Masvidal was expected to go on trial in early Sept. to answer for his alleged street attack on fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington, but a pre-trial hearing at Florida’s 11th Circuit Court on Weds. resulted in a joint continuance with a new pre-trial date of Nov. 17, followed by a trial date of Dec. 5.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

The defense team wants more time to gather evidence from the scene of the alleged crime; specifically, conduct and communication from one or more of the responding officers. Masvidal is accused of blindsiding Covington outside a Miami steakhouse back in March, resulting in injury to both person and property.

“Chaos” reportedly suffered a “brain injury” in the alleged attack.

It’s too early to tell if the new court dates will interfere with Masvidal’s Octagon return. “Gamebred” has been campaigning for another shot at the welterweight title but the promotion appears to have other plans, which means Masvidal can opt for a new opponent (like this guy) or sit out until his legal business is handled.