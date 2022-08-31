Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President Dana White to UFC Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.

Perhaps “Suga” will be the one who gets through to him? O’Malley can likely relate more than most on what it’s like to suddenly become a popular young UFC star, and its not like O’Malley is without any vices of his own. Perhaps that’s why O’Malley advises him against overeating but is also willing to join him for a meal!

“It will age you quick,” O’Malley said on “The Timbo Sugar Show” podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I never really get fat ever, but even when I’m bigger, it’s like I can’t train. I mean, I still can and I feel stronger at that weight, but it’s not realistic. I’m not going to be 159 (pounds) in the cage ever. I get in the cage 155, 154, whatever, so it’s just not good.

“It’s not good. He probably never was really making a ton of money. Now he’s making good money, he’s traveling to the United States, he’s going to L.A. eating all this, all those opportunities. I would love to go eat with him.”

O’Malley is currently scheduled to face former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Pimblett, meanwhile, remains unbooked, so it’s unclear when we’ll next see him inside the Octagon.

Insomnia

An update from Francis Ngannou’s foundation!

Alex Perez is being forced to defend his Flyweight high ranking after his recent loss to Alexandre Pantoja.

Petr Yan is cordial in first meeting “Suga” in person.

Petr Yan meets Sean O’Malley for the first time pic.twitter.com/S8gcJxOBmj — KP (@KPetersonUFC) August 30, 2022

More UFC flag drama: no Afghanistan flag for Nasrat Haqparast.

Can the UFC survive without this pair of UFC 278 main card fighters?

Harry Hunsucker and Wu Yanan have been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 30, 2022

UFC was right to delete this off the web. This shouldn’t exist.

UFC 268 Usman/Covington superhero promo, which the UFC seems to have scrubbed from anywhere online pic.twitter.com/RAG1gkajry — cool thot (@JabZudah) August 29, 2022

Ciryl Gane is a special athlete, especially by Heavyweight standards.

Accurate in the cage



Accurate on the court @ciryl_gane is the all round package



: Hoops on Fire pic.twitter.com/6TCNBIx9vM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 29, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The referee really does not like Arizmendi for whatever reason.

Attacking the neck before sinking in the hooks can actually be an effective way to secure back mount, provided the attacking fighter isn’t too high and at risk of falling off.

Eric Nolan locks in the choke! #CFFC112 pic.twitter.com/Tr6u4cAA57 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2022

Another back mount detail: crossed feet with only one hook in can be an effective form of single leg back control.

Richie Miranda TKOs Elijah Harris at #LFA140. Miranda is now 5-0 with 5 finishes in his pro career. pic.twitter.com/4fSbs8xuJb — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 27, 2022

Random Land

The birth of a legend! Per a later Facebook post, the goal was accomplished.

there is currently a man floating down the Missouri River in a pumpkin attempting a 38 mile journey to break the world record pic.twitter.com/8pkX70zF8G — all dave city (@rhinotary) August 27, 2022

Midnight Music: Folk, 1971

