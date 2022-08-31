 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley warns Paddy Pimblett that weight gain ‘will age you quick’

By Andrew Richardson
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley is the latest UFC fighter to comment on Paddy Pimblett’s dieting skills (or lack thereof). Everyone from UFC President Dana White to UFC Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski has advised him to change his ways and get more disciplined, but that doesn’t seem to have affected “The Baddy.” Just a few weeks ago, Pimblett was happily “putting a little bit of chub rub on” by sampling some of San Diego’s finest cuisine.

Perhaps “Suga” will be the one who gets through to him? O’Malley can likely relate more than most on what it’s like to suddenly become a popular young UFC star, and its not like O’Malley is without any vices of his own. Perhaps that’s why O’Malley advises him against overeating but is also willing to join him for a meal!

“It will age you quick,” O’Malley said on “The Timbo Sugar Show” podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I never really get fat ever, but even when I’m bigger, it’s like I can’t train. I mean, I still can and I feel stronger at that weight, but it’s not realistic. I’m not going to be 159 (pounds) in the cage ever. I get in the cage 155, 154, whatever, so it’s just not good.

“It’s not good. He probably never was really making a ton of money. Now he’s making good money, he’s traveling to the United States, he’s going to L.A. eating all this, all those opportunities. I would love to go eat with him.”

O’Malley is currently scheduled to face former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. Pimblett, meanwhile, remains unbooked, so it’s unclear when we’ll next see him inside the Octagon.

The referee really does not like Arizmendi for whatever reason.

Attacking the neck before sinking in the hooks can actually be an effective way to secure back mount, provided the attacking fighter isn’t too high and at risk of falling off.

Another back mount detail: crossed feet with only one hook in can be an effective form of single leg back control.

