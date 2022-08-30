Israel Adesanya not excited for Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris: ‘I know who’s gonna win’

Israel Adesanya will watch UFC Paris this weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) but he’s not looking forward to the big match up taking place in his weight class.

In the evening’s co-main event, former Middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, collides with top contender and recent challenger, Marvin Vettori. Coincidentally enough, each fighter’s recent stretches of appearances have been flawless outside of two encounters with the reigning champion, Adesanya.

As both men seek to rebuild their resumes to earn a third crack at “The Last Stylebender,” UFC Paris acts as a pivotal moment for the division’s immediate future. Despite all factors considered, the champ doesn’t find much interest in the pairing.

“I’m excited for the main event, the co-main event I’m excited for as well ... actually, I’m not,” Adesanya told The Blakamoto & Oscar Show. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna bulls—t you guys and give you the P.C. (politically correct) answers. I’m not actually excited for the co-main event.

“I’ll watch it. Meh,” he continued. “I know who’s gonna win. Rob’s gonna win so that’s why it’s not exciting for me. But the main event, I don’t know who’s gonna win and I like [Ciryl] Gane but I love Tai [Tuivasa]. That’s my dog.”

As for Adesanya and trilogies, his next time out will be a mixed martial arts (MMA) variation of one. Dropping two defeats to Alex Pereira in kickboxing matches, they’ll now run things back for a third time in MMA, headlining UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in Madison Square Garden.

A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense while the bout is only Pereira’s eighth in MMA (fourth in UFC).