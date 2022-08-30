Darren Till reportedly arrested on DUI charges in July during Stockholm visit

Darren Till has had a rough go of things since his last Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) win in Nov. 2019.

Swedish national news newspaper, Expressen, reported today (Tues., Aug. 30, 2022) that the one-time Welterweight title challenger was recently arrested for drunk driving. Per a report from Stockholm, Sweden officials, Till’s arrest took place on July 31, 2022, after “driving at high speeds in central Stockholm near Vasagatan.” A woman was riding in the passenger seat with Till and allegedly told police he was the one driving. Till originally denied the allegation but soon after admitted that was indeed the case, says the report.

Till was labeled “noticeably intoxicated” by the police and claimed his breath tests for alcohol to be three times higher than the legal limit. Till accepted a penalty order, reads the report.

Regarding Till’s time in Sweden, he’s been busy honing his craft alongside his new best friend and top Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev. The two have become a popular duo and fight camp is in full swing for Chimaev as Till is helping him prepare for his Nate Diaz showdown next weekend in UFC 279’s main event (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022).

“The Gorilla” was last seen in the Octagon this past Sept. 2021, facing Derek Brunson in UFCVegas 36’s main event. Unfortunately for the Liverpool, England native, Till suffered his fourth loss in his last five outings, suffering defeat via third round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).

Till was expected to return to action as recently as this past month’s UFC London event (July 23, 2022). Then the injury bug struck once again, forcing him out of a scheduled clash against Jack Hermansson. The cancelation made it Till’s fifth since the start of 2020. He now hopes to return before 2023.