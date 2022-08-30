UFC Paris staredowns: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa face off ends with Eiffel Tower shoey

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face ahead of the UFC Paris heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3) at Accor Arena and no trip to “Gay Paree” would be complete without a shot of the Eiffel Tower, which was indirectly responsible for releasing General Zod and his cronies in Superman II.

Another “must have” photo moment came directly after their staredown when Gane and Tuivasa posed for what can only be described as an air-shoey, which is kind of like air guitar because there was no beer in either of those sneakers. I guess it beats the Cuppy, which we will not discuss in detail at this time.

The UFC Paris headliner could elevate Tuivasa into an immediate title shot, depending on the return timeline of the surgically-repaired Francis Ngannou. We may also have to wait and see what happens with Jon Jones if “Bones” fights Stipe Miocic later this year. A win for Gane, however, may not do much for “Bon Gamin” based on this recent fight.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi collide at lightweight while Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.

See the rest of the UFC Paris fight card and lineup right here.