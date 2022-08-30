 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Paris staredowns: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa face off ends with Eiffel Tower shoey

By Jesse Holland
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face ahead of the UFC Paris heavyweight main event on Sat. (Sept. 3) at Accor Arena and no trip to “Gay Paree” would be complete without a shot of the Eiffel Tower, which was indirectly responsible for releasing General Zod and his cronies in Superman II.

PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hits Paris, France, on Sat., Aug. 30, 2022, for the first ever with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Heavyweight contenders that will see No. 1-ranked Ciryl Gane look to get back into the title chase at the expense of No. 3-seeded knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa. In UFC Paris’ co-main event, the top two Middleweight contenders on the roster, Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori, will lock horns, with the winner potentially earning another future date with division kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

Another “must have” photo moment came directly after their staredown when Gane and Tuivasa posed for what can only be described as an air-shoey, which is kind of like air guitar because there was no beer in either of those sneakers. I guess it beats the Cuppy, which we will not discuss in detail at this time.

The UFC Paris headliner could elevate Tuivasa into an immediate title shot, depending on the return timeline of the surgically-repaired Francis Ngannou. We may also have to wait and see what happens with Jon Jones if “Bones” fights Stipe Miocic later this year. A win for Gane, however, may not do much for “Bon Gamin” based on this recent fight.

In addition to Gane vs. Tuivasa, the UFC Paris event will feature a middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi collide at lightweight while Charles Jourdain and Nathaniel Wood hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.

