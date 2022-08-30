UFC champ Leon Edwards echoes Daniel Cormier, snubs thirsty Jorge Masvidal — ‘Go out there, get some wins’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now hosts his own MMA show for ESPN with Ryan Clark, doesn’t think welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal deserves a title shot against newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Cormier’s opinion sent “Gamebred” into a Twitter rage (read it here) but unfortunately for the sucker-punch king, Edwards agrees with “DC.” Masvidal has now lost three straight fights and is no longer ranked in the Top 5 of the 170-pound division.

And his only claim to the throne is a London-based Happy Meal.

“Yeah, 100 percent. That’s on my list,” Edwards told The Jim Rome Show of a Masvidal matchup (transcribed by Drake Riggs). “But at the moment, Jorge, he’s on like a two-three fight losing streak. He needs to go out there, get some wins and make the fight make sense. That’s a fight I think would be massive for the UFC. To get my revenge on him, I cannot wait.”

The current plan is to have Edwards rematch Kamaru Usman at some point in early 2023. “Rocky” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” are both tied one apiece and their rubber match is expected to settle the score once and for all, barring a draw or wacky non-finish.

Certainly wouldn’t be the first championship rivalry to drag on and on.

“I think Usman is deserving of the trilogy,” Edwards continued. “I’d love to have it back in the U.K. In Wembley would be good. The O2 would be good in London. But yeah, I’d love to give him the rematch. Run it back again, let’s settle the score.”

The promotion has yet to make an official announcement.