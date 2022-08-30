Sean Strickland punches random tooth, ends up in surgery — ‘They’re going to cut me open’

For any other MMA fighter this might sound like a bizarre sequence of events. But for UFC middleweight Sean Strickland, ending up in surgery after punching a random tooth (with no protection) is “on brand” as the kids would say.

Strickland also asked his fans to break his phone and laptop if something goes wrong on the operating table, presumably to destroy any compromising photos or videos. That request has my imagination running wild after thinking of stuff like this.

“I don’t know what the fuck happened,” Strickland told his Instagram followers. “Camp was going really fucking good. I had a hard spar on Thursday, I woke up on Friday and was like, ‘Hey, you know what? My finger is a little sore.’ Then throughout the day, I was like ‘my finger is fucked. So I went to the hospital and it turns out I have a really bad infection from a tooth. And yeah, they’re going to cut me open and drain it out. I should’ve went to college you guys, I don’t fucking know. I’m gonna be out for like three weeks though, so that’s fucking life, right?”

That was the “before.” Here is the “after” (click at your own risk).

Hopefully that wound heals up in time for his UFC Vegas 62 main event against fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier, a five-round showdown scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

