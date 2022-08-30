 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly targeted for October 29 Showtime PPV

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Per a first report from Keem Star, who covers social media stories, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set challenge the biggest test of his young career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight king Anderson Silva. Additional details name the match up the main event of a Showtime PPV scheduled for October 29 (h/t Cole Shelton).

Recently, Paul and his promotional company have been promising a major next opponent. Specifically, Paul promised an opponent with a winning record in pro boxing, while his company claimed Paul would enter the ring as an underdog. I’m not a certified odds maker, but I would feel comfortable in confirming that Silva fulfills both requirements.

Aside from being the most decorated Middleweight in UFC history by a country mile, Silva is 3-1 as a professional boxer. In 2021, he shocked the boxing world by cleanly taking the decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (HIGHLIGHTS), then did not surprise anyone when he battered Tito Ortiz for a first-round finish.

Paul, meanwhile, remains undefeated (5-0) as a professional boxer. His greatest accomplishment remains a pair of victories over ex-UFC Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, though Paul also stopped a former Bellator strap-hanger in Ben Askren. Prior to this match up, Paul was linked to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but neither match come to fruition.

It remains to be seen if this bout can remain in place for another two months.

Insomnia

Raymond Daniels is one of the most athletic men I’ve ever had the good fortune of training with, so if this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.

Is Chatri Sityodtong taking over the world? One Championship might end up profitable if he’s not careful!

I would unironically be very down for Tai Tuivasa vs. Jon Jones. It’s probably not high profile enough for “Bones,” but I’d be curious to see how he handles a real 260+ pound slugger.

Former MMAmania writer Shak brings us one of the weirder quotes in recent memory — definite Mike Perry vibes.

Paulo Costa really seems to have mixed feelings on Luke Rockhold.

If you come at Darren Till, prepare to be ratio’d.

Semi-related fun fact: Joe Benavidez’s pinky is similarly bulbous, bent, and inconsequential.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Muay Thai in MMA gloves continues to astound in its viciousness. JEEEEEEEEZ!

This knee was perfectly timed.

Todd Duffee has one of the strangest pro careers of all time.

Random Land

I agree with the top comments: I am reminded of Tom and Jerry antics.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2016

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

