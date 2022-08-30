Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul! Who you got? I’m literally hearing that this is going to be announced! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/1aNjUbSLjw

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Per a first report from Keem Star, who covers social media stories, YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set challenge the biggest test of his young career when he takes on former UFC Middleweight king Anderson Silva. Additional details name the match up the main event of a Showtime PPV scheduled for October 29 (h/t Cole Shelton).

Recently, Paul and his promotional company have been promising a major next opponent. Specifically, Paul promised an opponent with a winning record in pro boxing, while his company claimed Paul would enter the ring as an underdog. I’m not a certified odds maker, but I would feel comfortable in confirming that Silva fulfills both requirements.

My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2022

Next week we will announce JAKE PAUL’s next opponent. @jakepaul will almost certainly be the underdog. He knows that and he wants that. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 27, 2022

Aside from being the most decorated Middleweight in UFC history by a country mile, Silva is 3-1 as a professional boxer. In 2021, he shocked the boxing world by cleanly taking the decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (HIGHLIGHTS), then did not surprise anyone when he battered Tito Ortiz for a first-round finish.

Paul, meanwhile, remains undefeated (5-0) as a professional boxer. His greatest accomplishment remains a pair of victories over ex-UFC Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, though Paul also stopped a former Bellator strap-hanger in Ben Askren. Prior to this match up, Paul was linked to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., but neither match come to fruition.

It remains to be seen if this bout can remain in place for another two months.

Insomnia

Raymond Daniels is one of the most athletic men I’ve ever had the good fortune of training with, so if this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.

Is Chatri Sityodtong taking over the world? One Championship might end up profitable if he’s not careful!

Chatri will soon own the entire sport of Muay Thai



4oz gloves for everyone pic.twitter.com/NiiK8DScPY — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) August 29, 2022

I would unironically be very down for Tai Tuivasa vs. Jon Jones. It’s probably not high profile enough for “Bones,” but I’d be curious to see how he handles a real 260+ pound slugger.

Related UFC Tries To Bury Bam Bam In Coach

Former MMAmania writer Shak brings us one of the weirder quotes in recent memory — definite Mike Perry vibes.

"After I knock you out, I'm gonna f**k your dog!"

... Sorry, you're going to what bro? pic.twitter.com/6nlwqpfQea — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) August 27, 2022

Paulo Costa really seems to have mixed feelings on Luke Rockhold.

Didn’t have a chance to take a selfie with this motherfucker in cage so I ll do now watching that fight . Thanks sir pic.twitter.com/QmnYhFpv1Y — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 28, 2022

If you come at Darren Till, prepare to be ratio’d.

Semi-related fun fact: Joe Benavidez’s pinky is similarly bulbous, bent, and inconsequential.

This is Corey Anderson’s middle finger, which he tells me has been this way permanently since he fought Glover Teixeira.



He says he doesn’t consider this an injury because he argues it never prevented him from taking a fight. pic.twitter.com/FGoMZSGm3H — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 29, 2022

Here’s a medically-informed opinion about his finger: https://t.co/a2gb49YJt3 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 29, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Muay Thai in MMA gloves continues to astound in its viciousness. JEEEEEEEEZ!

This knee was perfectly timed.

Shlemenko got sparked!!! Holy shit! pic.twitter.com/LyLOxv09Zf — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) August 26, 2022

Todd Duffee has one of the strangest pro careers of all time.

13 years ago today, Todd Duffee knocked out Tim Hague in seven seconds- fastest KO in heavyweight history.



pic.twitter.com/lAv3WWOUYq — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 29, 2022

Random Land

I agree with the top comments: I am reminded of Tom and Jerry antics.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2016

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.