An incredibly fruitful season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) continues tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with another episode heavy on international talent.

Last week’s Episode 5 became the third episode this season in which all five winners earned promotional contracts. Denise Gomes was the only one of the lot to go the distance, as Cameron Saaiman landed a vicious one-hitter quitter, Jesus Santos Aguilar snatched up a tight guillotine, Darrius Flowers separated Amiran Gogoladze’s shoulder with a slam (watch it), and Michael Parkin ended a frantic main event in 1:57 via rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) fights 6’4” Jose Henrique (5-0) in the Welterweight featured attraction. One fight prior, unbeaten Middleweights Matej Penaz (6-0) and Seriques Dumas (6-0) square off at 205, while Rodrigo Lidio (12-2) and Mateusz Rebecki (15-1) meet in a Lightweight tussle originally planned for Week 3. The evening’s sole women’s fight sees Russia’s Viktoriya Dudakova (5-0) take on Brazil’s Maria Silva (8-0), while former TKO Featherweight champion, Alex Morgan (11-4), opens the card opposite reigning CFFC kingpin, Blake Bilder (6-0-1).

All five fights for #DWCS week 6 are official pic.twitter.com/MK2VykRKCz — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 29, 2022

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique

Matej Penaz vs. Sedriques Dumas

Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Maria Silva

Alex Morgan vs. Blake Bilder — Bilder def. Morgan by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:15 of Round One

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

170 lbs.: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique

205 lbs.: Matej Penaz vs. Sedriques Dumas

155 lbs.: Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki

115 lbs.: Viktoriya Dudakova vs. Maria Silva

Round one: Low kick and right hand from Silva. Dudakova wades into the clinch, gets double unders, and muscles Silva down into guard. Short punches from Dudakova. One minute in. Silva has a foot on Dudakova’s hip, can’t make space. Dudakova stands over her, drops a right hand to the body. Two minutes in. Right hand into side control, Silva regains full. Elbow from Dudakova. Two minutes to go.

Nice diving right. Brief attempt to pass to half guard. Silva’s avoiding a lot on the ground, but not doing a ton to stand. Now Dudakova stands and lets her up with a minute to go. She puts Silva right back against the fence. Nice whizzer throw and she’s on top in guard again. 10-9 Dudakova.

Round two: Dudakova cracks her with a counter right and puts her on the fence. Jockeying for position, but it’s Silva who ends up on top in half guard. Dudakova tries to sweep, only to wind up mounted. One minute in. Silva staying tight, short elbows. Impressive flexibility from Dudakova to regain guard. Upkick met by low kicks from Silva. Silva lets her up. Quick clinch, Silva takes her to the fence and fights off an outside reap. Two minutes to go.

Whizzer kick by Dudakova puts her on top in guard again. Short punches. Silva kicks her off, doesn’t have time to stand. One minute to go. Body and head punches from Dudakova, who waves her up. Dudakova appears to hurt her ankle, but manages to attempt a flying scissor takedown. Inversed in the final seconds, good punches from Silva. 10-9 Silva.

145 lbs.: Alex Morgan vs. Blake Bilder

Round one: Bilder circling to start. Morgan steadily advancing. Nice leg kick. One minute in. Morgan 1-1-2 falls short. Head kick attempt, low kick lands. Slow fight so far. Another Morgan low kick two minutes in. Bilder splits the guard with a cross, his first real punch of the fight. Morgan low kick, Bilder body kick. In one swift motion, Bilder cracks him with a right cross, jumps on his back, and wraps up the RNC. Morgan escapes the first one, but Bilder puts it back in to force the tap.

Final result: Bilder def. Morgan by submission (rear naked choke)

