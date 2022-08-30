The final fight of the Bellator MMA Bantamweight Grand Prix will be decided on Dec. 9, 2022 because the semifinal pairings will headline the Bellator 289 fight card inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Headlining the event will be an interim 135-pound title fight as Raufeon Stots puts his belt on the line against the outspoken Danny Sabatello. Stots won the interim strap with a thunderous knockout win of Juan Archuleta at Bellator 279, his tenth straight win.

Sabatello, meanwhile, first had to earn a spot in the tournament by defeating Jornel Lugo at Bellator 278 in April. Two months later he punched his ticket to the semifinals by defeating Leandro Higo at Bellator 282.

In the co-headlining act, Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov will attempt to earn their spot in the $1 million finale against the winner of Sabatello and Stots. Winner of three straight, Mix advanced in the tournament by scoring a huge upset win over the heavy favorite to win the tournament, Kyoji Horiguchi, at Bellator 279.

As for Magomedov, he defeated Enrique Barzola at Bellator 282 and is now just one more win away from the chance to fight for the $1 million prize, the interim belt, the Grand Prix belt, and a title unification bout against the division king, Sergio Pettis.

