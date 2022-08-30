Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will finally come to an end (we hope) when Vadim Nemkov puts his belt on the line against Corey Anderson for the second time in the main event of Bellator 288 on Nov. 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

The two men initially threw down at Bellator 277 earlier this year but the fight came to an anti-climactic finish after it was ruled a no-contest (NC) as a result of an inadvertent clash of heads in the closing seconds of round three (see it again here). The result kept Nemkov’s nine-fight win streak alive, while Anderson is holding steady with three straight victories.

Of course, the winner not only leaves “The Windy City” with the gold, but with a nice $1 million check to make things sweeter.

As expected, the co-main event of the evening will see Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull, defend his title against Usman Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated at 15-0, including winning his first four fights under the Bellator banner in dominant fashion.

It’s a solid one-two punch from the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, which is looking to close out its 2022 campaign out strong.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.