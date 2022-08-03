Jamahal Hill: Title fight vs. Jiri Prochazka would be ‘one of the bigger fights in the division’s history’

Jamahal Hill foresees a massive showdown in his future.

Currently ranked at No. 10 in the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight rankings, Hill has been nearly flawless throughout his still young 12-fight career. After suffering a rough loss to Paul Craig in June 2021, HIll has looked arguably better than ever with two big technical knockout finishes of Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.

With his trajectory only going upward, Hill has the opportunity to gain even more steam by taking out former title challenger, Thiago Santos, this weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) in UFC Vegas 59’s main event. Eventually, Hill sees it leading him to a huge clash against the champion, Jiri Prochazka.

“I think that’ll be one of the bigger fights in the division’s history,” Hill told MMA Fighting. “I think a fight with me and Jiri is a banger, I think it’s got the ability to show things and show a flow in a very exciting type of fight that people aren’t used to and don’t get to see a lot or if ever.”

Like many, Hill was thrilled by the action Prochazka provided in his title-winning effort opposite Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022 (watch highlights). From a fighter's perspective, however, it also showed him some areas to exploit in any potential match-up down the line.

“I think it was a great fight,” Hill said. “I think it was a hell of a way for another reign to begin. It was exciting, it was what you want to see as a fan. But as Jiri said, pretty much anybody can agree it’s not the type of fight you want as a fighter. There was a lot of things I feel on both sides they could have cleaned up on and things like that. But it’s not my job to really speak on it, it’s my job to take advantage of it. So, I feel confident moving forward and what I can bring and what I can do in this division.”

