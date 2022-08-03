UFC San Diego poster drops for ‘Vera vs Cruz’ on Aug. 13

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its official poster for the upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., Aug. 13, 2022 on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

UFC San Diego will be headlined by the bantamweight banger between rising 135-pound contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. “Chito” has been chasing down the blasé Cruz over the past several months (literally) and was finally able to pin down “The Dominator” for this month’s “Golden State” showdown.

“I believe this has all the implications for a title fight,” Cruz recently told Anik & Florian Podcast. “That doesn’t mean the UFC cares. They’re a machine and any machine ... there’s no heart. It’s just money and power and energy. And that’s what the UFC runs with and that’s okay. I’ve accepted that. That’s what it is so they don’t care what I deserve, they care what happens and that’s it. Then you got the whole top 10 of the division right now that is getting ready to fight in the next three months. You’ve got all of us, it’s stacked and this is the time to be a part of this division.”

