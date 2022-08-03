Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler lightweight banger in the works for UFC 281 in New York

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is close to finalizing a lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

That’s according to veteran reporter Ariel Helwani.

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) is coming off a second-round submission loss to then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, snapping a three-fight winning streak that included back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” has captured 10 of his last 12 and is currently ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds.

That’s three spots above the No. 5-ranked Chandler, who managed to put together a 2-2 record since crossing over from Bellator MMA back in late 2020. “Iron” is coming off a “Knockout of the Year” contender opposite Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, which led to a “Notorious” callout that will remain unanswered.

ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto insists the date is still being worked out.

UFC 281 does not yet have an official main event. In fact, Poirier vs. Chandler is the first bout attached to the upcoming fight card though it remains unclear where their lightweight banger will fit into the PPV lineup. It probably won’t qualify as event headliner, based on these incendiary comments from Chandler.

Stay tuned.