Conor McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ movie remake for Amazon Prime

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his feature film debut opposite veteran Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal for the upcoming “Road House” remake on Amazon Prime, according to a new report from Deadline.

A remake (or reboot) of Road House has been in the works for quite some time and at one point had former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in the starring role, but that endeavor went belly up after “Rowdy” got iced by Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Deadline with the plot details:

The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise. While exact details behind who McGregor will be playing are unknown, sources made it clear he would be playing an original character and not himself in the project.

As a kid from the eighties I’m a little offended at the idea of a Road House remake but that’s just how Hollywood works. McGregor, who turned 34 just a few weeks back, has been out of action since breaking his leg at UFC 264 last summer.

The original 1989 film starred Patrick Swayze, who stood just 5’10” and weighed 160 pounds. McGregor is slightly shorter at 5’8” but carries a much more muscular frame and is currently walking around at 190 pounds.

In addition to Gyllenhaal and McGregor, the new Road House film stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.