‘Carbon’ copy: Floyd Mayweather joins Taylor Swift atop list of worst private jet emissions

If you want to get an idea of how often celebrities and sports stars are jet-setting around the globe, follow the automated tracker at Celebrity Jets, which can tell you how much damage is being done to the environment with each flight.

For example, social media influencer and Anthony Smith hater Dan Bilzerian recently took a 35-minute flight at the cost of $1,883 in fuel and three tons of CO2 emissions. Rapper Travis Scott doubled that flight time for $4,017 in fuel and six tons of CO2 emissions.

Chicken feed compared to Floyd Mayweather.

The undefeated boxing icon was the second-biggest offender of 2022, according to a recent list of worst private jet emissions compiled by Yard. “Money” took second place behind pop star Taylor Swift, though reps told Yard that Swift’s jet is “loaned out regularly.”

Here’s the data on Mayweather:

2. Floyd Mayweather Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather comes in closely behind Taylor, emitting 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet this year. That’s 1,011 times more than the average person’s yearly. However, Mayweather’s jet has amassed more flights than any other celebrity on this list, taking 177 so far this year – an average of 25 flights per month: almost one every single day! The shortest flight recorded by Mayweather was just 10 minutes, landing in Las Vegas and emitting 1 ton of CO2.

Can’t blame it on the “World Tour” this time.

If I could afford a private jet I would probably buzz back and forth to my favorite places with zero regard for my carbon footprint; but since I can’t, I will blog-shame the environmental killers who are polluting our skies with their day-to-day activities.

Mayweather, 45, is expected to return to Japan for an exhibition bout in September.