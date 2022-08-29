Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 3? ‘Mighty Mouse’ open to it ‘if the money was crazy enough’

Demetrious Johnson never got his shot at redemption.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was flipped upside down in 2018. Not only did Johnson’s historic run as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight king come to a halt but that moment also acted as the last time he’d be seen in the Octagon.

After defending his title a record 11 consecutive times, Johnson met his match in the form of a past foe, Henry Cejudo, suffering a split decision loss at UFC 227. An immediate trilogy seemed like a reasonable follow-up to the action, all things considered. Instead, Johnson was then shipped off overseas as part of the first-ever trade in MMA history, being swapped out for ONE Championship Welterweight champion, Ben Askren.

His latest path hasn’t come without some shortcomings of his own, but Johnson finally captured ONE Flyweight gold this past weekend (Aug. 26, 2022), knocking out Adriano Moraes in devastating fashion with a fourth round step knee against the cage (watch highlights).

In preparation for the crowning moment, Johnson did some training with Cejudo, who he was asked about after the win.

“Absolutely,” Johnson answered with a laugh regarding interest in a Cejudo trilogy, speaking to media (h/t South China Morning Post). “If the money was crazy enough, I’m sure me and Henry would do it. We’re chill. We would fight, because I know he’s gotta make a lot of money for them diapers for his baby. I know he wants more kids … it’s about keeping the lights on.

“If me and Henry could fight, we will put it aside and make a lot of money together and after the fight whoever wins or loses, we’ll buy each other a beer,” he concluded.

In the unlikely case that Johnson versus Cejudo 3 does ever happen at this point, it would presumably have to take place inside the ONE Circle. Johnson, 36, has noted on numerous occasions that he’ll end his career with ONE, meanwhile, Cejudo is gearing up for a comeback in UFC.

“He can hang with me, man,” Johnson said. “Henry Cejudo is still good. He just jumped back in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) pool. He’s still under contract with the UFC.

“He wants that ‘Quadruple C,’” he added. “He wants Alex Volkanovski. We’re in two different organizations, and there’s a lot of things that have to move, mountains and all that stuff before that’s even possible.”