Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast

Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A victory could lead to a title shot against Leon Edwards, based on these comments, but that would require Diaz to shock the “insane doubters” and steal what Chimaev believes is rightfully his, regardless of whether or not “Rocky” left “Borz” as “the biggest loser.”

“Actually I don’t need to fight [Diaz] but I fight that guy for just fun,” Chimaev said in a recent YouTube interview. “I was like a kid when he was fighting. I could wait for the title, I’m just waiting. I’m in Top 3 and just have to wait but I took that fight, that guy’s not top but he’s famous, everyone loves him, everyone talks about this gangster, that shit. I eat the gangster for the breakfast. Gonna fuck that guy up.”

Diaz, who turned 37 back in April, dropped to 20-13 with a unanimous decision loss to the aforementioned Edwards at UFC 263 back in June 2021. It was the second straight loss for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ, who’s now dropped three of his last four.

The 28 year-old Chimaev improved his undefeated record to 11-0 by outlasting former title challenger Gilbert Burns in their “Fight of the Night” war at UFC 273 last April. The victory over “Durinho” was enough to land “Borz” at No. 3 in the official welterweight rankings.

No word yet on what Chimaev plans to eat for lunch.