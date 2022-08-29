Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”

And you thought Henry Cejudo’s gags were hard to watch.

Prior to his recent “No Contest” against Pedro Munhoz, the 27 year-old O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was on a three-fight winning streak, finishing all three opponents by way of knockout. That wasn’t enough to sell promotion president Dana White on a potential Yan bout; however, persistent matchmakers eventually paved the way.

As for Yan, 29, he failed to recapture the crown he lost to Aljamain Sterling in their UFC 273 rematch, falling to 8-2 inside the Octagon and 16-3 overall. His performances to date have convinced the MMA Sports Books to push “No Mercy” to a clear betting favorite for their Abu Dhabi showdown, a card that also features the bantamweight title fight between Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

For the rest of the UFC 280 fight card and PPV lineup click here.