Demetrious Johnson reached out to a familiar face to celebrate his knockout victory over Adriano Moraes Friday night at ONE Championship on Amazon Prime in Singapore. It was none other than former Olympic gold medalist and UFC champion, Henry Cejudo.

Johnson, who was coming off a submission finish over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules MMA bout this past March, had suffered his first career knockout defeat at the hands of Moraes back in April 2021. “Mighty Mouse” had over a year to prepare for the rematch and cashed in what it mattered most on Friday night. He ended up catching Moraes with a flying knee knockout in the fourth round of their flyweight title fight to secure the finish and get the revenge he was looking for.

Following the victory, “Mighty Mouse” reached out to Cejudo via FaceTime to celebrate. The two fighters were once foes inside of the UFC’s Octagon, but they’ve become friends over the years. Cejudo even helped Johnson train for his rematch with Moraes (watch HERE).

Cejudo shared his FaceTime conversation with Johnson below:

I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse. I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old.



Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! x pic.twitter.com/fe0DhR0f0h — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2022

“Bro, what an awesome fight, man,” said Cejudo. “What an awesome fight.”

“I’m just calling to say ‘What’s up, man?” Johnson said. “Got nothing but love for you. Not gassing you up, but saying good things about you and, you know, it was very appreciative for me to come out and get to work with you. Event though it was a week, two weeks, just to balance things out, vibe out and just—I guess when I came to train with you and you’re like, ‘Dude, you’re nasty in that clinch.’ It’s like, OK, I’m gonna stay with the clinch.”

After the call concluded, Cejudo removed his cringe persona to offer an honest reaction to his chat with “Mighty Mouse.”

“Respect, man,” Cejudo said. “When you get somebody like that, when you get somebody who has done incredible things in the sport, like, you can’t pay for things like that. I’m honored. I’m honored and I’m extremely gracious.

“This isn’t the ‘King of Cringe.’ This isn’t ‘Triple C.’ This is Henry Cejudo. Crazy.”

