KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed.

KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered a concussion in training. Instead of accepting Paul’s offer to step in on short notice KSI decided to book two three-round fights on the same night. He met social media influencer, Swarmz, in the opening bout of the main card before ending the night with a main event scrap opposite professional boxer, Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

As expected, KSI destroyed both fighters. His opening bout opposite Swarmz ended in the second round when he landed a brutal left hand. KSI’s return to the ring against Pineda was even more lopsided as the social media star landed body shots galore before ending the Mexican fighter with a uppercut in the third and final round.

After the event was over Paul quickly took to social media to throw some shade at KSI. Remember, while KSI and Logan Paul have reconciled their differences to become good business partners and even friends, Jake and KSI still have unfinished business to settle inside of the ring.

“Nate Robinson would beat KSI,” wrote Paul, who defeated Robinson with a second-round knockout back in 2020.

“Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth,” added Paul.

Even Paul’s partner in crime, professional women’s boxer Amanda Serrano, joined in the KSI bashing.

“You can’t deny KSI is a massive influencer. But he is in for a bad night if he tries to fight @jakepaul. I hope his team protects him. Just my opinion,” she wrote.

It’s unknown what will happen with KSI and Paul moving forward. Paul has already announced a return to the boxing ring this coming October following the cancelation of his bout with Tommy Fury (and then Hasim Rahman Jr.) earlier this month at Madison Square Garden. We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the year plays out and if 2023 finally provides an end to the KSI vs. Jake Paul rivalry.

