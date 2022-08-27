KSI made his second trip to the boxing ring earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he took on Mexican journeyman Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the main event. The social media influencer had defeated Swarmz in the opening bout of the pay-per-view (PPV) card just hours before.

KSI wasted not time yet again as he landed serious body shots to Pineda in the opening moments. Pineda was complaining about a few shots to the back of the head, but the referee didn’t notice them as KSI started to pull away with ease. When the action continued in the second round KSI went back to the body and even ended up doing pushups in the middle of the ring. He put the finishes touches on a TKO finish in the third and final round with more body strikes and a big uppercut inside.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Looking to close the show @KSI is MOMENTS away from his second fight #KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/2yuJIFiZch — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

ALCARAZ PINEDA IS ON HIS WAY #KSI2Fights1Night is available around the world on DAZN & DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/aLKpxV4eXR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

Bro this dude has taken a knee 3 times in the first round #KSIPineda #KSISwarmz pic.twitter.com/9l06aORYnl — FOLDED (@foldedofficial) August 27, 2022

Now that KSI has whooped two cans in the same night we can start discussing a more legitimate return to the boxing ring. A matchup with Jake Paul makes the most sense, but maybe KSI could re-book his previously scheduled bout with Alex Wassabi, who was expected to compete tonight before suffering a concussion in training.

