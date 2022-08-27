KSI will make an eventful return to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the social media star takes on two opponents in one night.

KSI, who hasn’t competed since a decision win over Logan Paul in his pro boxing debut back in 2019, will be matched up against Brandon “Swarmz” Scott and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in two separate three-round fights. KSI is a betting favorite to win both fights, but it’s hard to predict victory across the board since these bouts will take place three hours apart. KSI will fight Swarmz to spark the main card at 2 p.m. ET and then finish the event with a matchup with Pineda around 5 p.m. ET.

While this isn’t the standard event to satisfy our weekend itch for combat violence it will have to suffice. There isn’t much else going on over the next 24 hours so watching KSI take on two opponents in a span of a few hours sounds interesting enough. KSI always runs the risk of biting off more than he can chew and suffering a massive upset so that’s worth keeping an eye on as well.

In advance to the pay-per-view (PPV) main card beginning at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN there will be a pre-fight countdown show to review all the important details for the fights. The countdown video is expected to go live at 12 p.m. ET and can be viewed in the above video player.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of both DAZN-streamed bouts HERE, as well as quick results for the rest of the card. Olatunji opens the main card at approximately 2:10 p.m. ET, then closes it around 5 p.m. ET.