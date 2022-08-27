Social media sensation KSI returns to the boxing ring later today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, to compete in two separate three-round bouts.

KSI is expected to spark the pay-per-view (PPV) main card with a three-round tilt against rapper Brandon “Swarmz” Scott, who is filling in for an injured Alex Wassabi. The 25-year-old music artist has absolutely zero combat experience and is expected to lose his debut against KSI. That said, KSI hasn’t fought since his win over Logan Paul all the way back in 2019. Maybe Swarmz can land a lucky shot and ruin KSI’s double event.

The main event of the evening will feature KSI in a matchup against Mexican boxer, Luis Alcaraz Pineda. While Pineda has seven pro fights under his belt his record stands at a dismal 2-5 and he’s been knocked out in all but one of those losses. It’s a tailor-made matchup for KSI as he aims to capture two victories in one night, whether they’re short three-round fights or not.

If you’re looking to fill your uneventful combat weekend with some cheap thrills then be sure to catch the action later today for “KSI vs. Swarmz.” The fight card viewing details are listed below:

Start Time

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from inside The O2 Arena in London, England

Main card begins at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

“KSI vs. Swarmz” is expected to start around 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT, while “KSI vs. Pineda” will begin around 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“KSI vs. Swarmz” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network. Subscriptions run $19.99 per month.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“KSI vs. Swarmz” main card will be accessible through DAZN via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main card

KSI vs. Luis Pineda

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Deji vs. Fousey

FaZe Sensei vs. King Kenny

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN

Deen The Great vs. Evil Herot

KSI vs. Swarmz

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of both DAZN-streamed bouts HERE, as well as quick results for the rest of the card. Olatunji opens the main card at approximately 2:10 p.m. ET, then closes it around 5 p.m. ET.