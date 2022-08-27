Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.

KSI wasted little time putting it on Swarmz, who is an English rapper with zero combat experience. Swarmz did his best to survive the first round, but KSI was simply too much in the second. KSI moved in along the ropes, initiated some feints, and then leveled Swarmz with a fight-ending left hand. It was pretty impressive.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

He's ready. @KSI is about to make his walk for his FIRST fight #KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/8ePwYESMaB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

HERE COMES THE NIGHTMARE @KSI #KSI2Fights1Night is available around the world on DAZN & DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/6kIYcKoYPy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

We’ve all seen the Ali shuffle. He’s a new move never seen before called “the Swarmz” #KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/qL7r6780bk — … (@19KhanIm) August 27, 2022

KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 - possibly the worst thing I have ever watched pic.twitter.com/HRnxxaMLqj — No Nonsense Boxing (@NNBoxing) August 27, 2022

Your winner @KSI after his first fight of the night #KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/inqocRE43A — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

As mentioned, KSI will be back in action later tonight in the main event. If he can capture another victory over Pineda he will push his professional boxing record to 3-0. Remember, KSI defeated Logan Paul via split decision back in 2019, which is the last time he competed inside of the ring.

