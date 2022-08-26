Nate Diaz is one of the most unique characters in all of combat sports, which is probably why the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star sparked up a fatty when United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) rolled through to his home.

Diaz, who has one final fight left on his current UFC contract, is gearing up for a showdown with undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 early next month. It was weird matchmaking to say the least, but Diaz will have a chance to produce another memorable upset and ruin the grand plan that UFC has in place for “Borz.”

With two weeks left before Diaz steps inside of the Octagon for the final time USADA has begun to make its rounds for some pre-fight testing. On Friday, a rep popped up on Diaz’s doorstep looking for some urine. Unfortunately, he was met with a cloud of smoke and told to come back in six hours. Check it out in the above video player.

Diaz, who turned 37 this past April, has struggled inside of the Octagon of late. Following his back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor in 2016 the Stockton native took a lengthy hiatus from fighting. Since his return in 2019 Diaz has fought just three times and is 1-2 inside of the Octagon. His most recent loss came at the hands of now UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263 over 14 months ago.

If Diaz’s upcoming main event clash with Chimaev at UFC 279 is in fact his last trip to the Octagon then fight fans better eat up everything they can over the next two weeks. After his UFC career comes to a close fight fans are unsure what Diaz will end up doing and how long it will be before he’s back in action in any capacity.

