Leon Edwards shocked the world last weekend at UFC 278 with a last-minute knockout win over Kamaru Usman to claim the undisputed UFC welterweight title and now he’s receiving a hero’s welcome in U.K. for his championship efforts.

In what will be considered one of the greatest knockout victories in UFC history Edwards handed Usman his first ever Octagon defeat with a blistering head kick finish with one minute left in the fifth round. Usman had controlled the fight leading up to that point and was just 60 seconds away from his sixth-straight UFC welterweight title defense.

Edwards, who waited years for his first shot at UFC gold, patiently plotted his final attack and delivered an epic comeback knockout when it mattered most. “Rocky” was quite emotional following his victory as he had to prove a lot of doubters wrong to get where he is today. Luckily, Edwards now holds the 170-pound title as a symbol of everything he has endured in his personal life and professional career.

Earlier this week, Edwards made the trip back from Salt Lake City to England with the UFC welterweight title wrapped around his waist. When he stepped off the plane he was greeted by a group of family, friends, and teammates all ready to break out in chant. Check it out below, courtesy of Renegade MMA:

The UFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has returned home to the UK (Instagram-Renegadejiujitsu ) pic.twitter.com/2EixlgoXnC — Abul (AbzTalks) (@AbzTalks1) August 24, 2022

Edwards, who is England’s first UFC champion since Michael Bisping reigned over the middleweight division from 2016-2017, is open to defending his title against any of the top fighters at 170 pounds. This includes a trilogy bout with Usman, a long-awaited grudge match with Jorge Masvidal, and even a rematch with fan-favorite brawler Nate Diaz.

It’s unknown at this time who Edwards will fight next, but for now “Rocky” will enjoy the biggest knockout victory of the year and a champion’s welcome he will never forget.

For complete UFC 278 results and coverage click here.