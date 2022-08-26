Pushing! Shoving! KSI two-handed by Swarmz during chaotic boxing face off (Video)

It’s no longer good enough to be a celebrity boxer these days, you now have to up the ante to keep fickle fight fans from tuning out. That’s why Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji — better know by his Internet handle “KSI” — will be boxing two opponents in one night.

He opens the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) lineup against rapper “Swarmz” and closes the show opposite middling Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. That’s assuming KSI doesn’t suffer any injuries during his first fight that would prevent him from returning later in the night.

The action takes place this Sat. (Aug. 27) at the sold-out (yes, really) O2 Arena in London, England (watch the PPV here). Main card bouts get underway around 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. BST) with KSI and Swarmz making their way to the ring around 5:15 p.m. ET (10:15 p.m. BST).

Here’s the complete KSI fight card and lineup:

KSI vs. Swarmz

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher

Deji vs. Fousey

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero

Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Fellow celebrity boxer Jake Paul remains unimpressed.

This can’t be real?



Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha.



It’s way easier than one 6 round fight.



KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead.



pic.twitter.com/JTKM6Ec4Rg — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 26, 2022

Should be a wild weekend across the pond.

As always, you can get LIVE results and real-time updates for the KSI main card action right here on MMAmania.com this Sat. (Aug. 27) starting at 2 p.m. ET.