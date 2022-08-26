 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pushing! Shoving! KSI two-handed by Swarmz during chaotic boxing face off (Video)

“Not yet! Not yet gentlemen!”

By Jesse Holland
It’s no longer good enough to be a celebrity boxer these days, you now have to up the ante to keep fickle fight fans from tuning out. That’s why Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji — better know by his Internet handle “KSI” — will be boxing two opponents in one night.

He opens the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) lineup against rapper “Swarmz” and closes the show opposite middling Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. That’s assuming KSI doesn’t suffer any injuries during his first fight that would prevent him from returning later in the night.

The action takes place this Sat. (Aug. 27) at the sold-out (yes, really) O2 Arena in London, England (watch the PPV here). Main card bouts get underway around 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. BST) with KSI and Swarmz making their way to the ring around 5:15 p.m. ET (10:15 p.m. BST).

Here’s the complete KSI fight card and lineup:

  • KSI vs. Swarmz
  • FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher
  • Deji vs. Fousey
  • King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei
  • Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski
  • Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero
  • Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn
  • KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Fellow celebrity boxer Jake Paul remains unimpressed.

Should be a wild weekend across the pond.

As always, you can get LIVE results and real-time updates for the KSI main card action right here on MMAmania.com this Sat. (Aug. 27) starting at 2 p.m. ET.

