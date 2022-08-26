Arman Tsarukyan claims Rafael dos Anjos ducked him after ‘RDA’ calls for ‘veteran’ UFC matchups

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who also carved out a respectable record at 170 pounds, will not be making another run at the division title and would prefer to finish out the twilight of his career battling well-traveled veterans like Jim Miller.

“I had my last title run and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train,” Dos Anjos wrote on Twitter. “I have almost eight hours of Octagon time, get me a veteran for a change! I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or (Clay) Guida. (Stephen) ‘Wonderboy’ (Thompson) and Matt Brown at 170 (pounds) would be options too. I’m always game.”

I’m not sure what he means by “for a change” since nine of his last 10 opponents have all been with the promotion for more than five years — and some much longer — at the time they fought. Perhaps Arman Tsarukyan, ranked two spots below Dos Anjos at No. 10, can provide some insight.

“Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings in next week’s update,” Tsarukyan replied. “If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against Jalin Turner.”

The Brazilian is calling bullshit.

“I was never offered that fight,” Dos Anjos fired back. “Sorry kid, but this tweet is not about you. It is about me, my career and respect for the belt I have hanging in my living room. Have a great career!”

Dos Anjos (31-14) turns 38 in October and is coming off a knockout loss to rising lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 58 back in July. As for Tsarukyan (18-3), he came up short on the judges’ scorecards against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 57.

As of this writing, both fighters remain unbooked.