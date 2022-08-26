Moraes vs Johnson 2 staredown video: ‘Mighty Mouse’ dwarfed by ‘Black Diamond’ ahead of ONE on Prime rematch

It's about to GO DOWN! @adrianomkmoraes @MightyMouse #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | Fri Aug 26 at 8PM ET Watch live on @PrimeVideo https://t.co/CgbPo9u9AC Watch live on PPV https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/BYPX15JiGG

ONE Championship will make its debut on Amazon Prime tonight (Fri., Aug. 26, 2022) with a stacked mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card taking place LIVE from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The main card is expected to kick off at 10 p.m. ET.

Headlining the event will be the championship rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. “Black Diamond” stopped “Mighty Mouse” in their first encounter back in April 2021 (watch it) and will look to replicate that performance in their flyweight do-over.

Watch them come face-to-face at the official ONE on Prime weigh ins above.

The ONE on Prime co-main event features Nong-O Gaiyanghadao putting his Muay Thai bantamweight title on the line against Liam Harrison. In addition, top strikers Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael collide in the Muay Thai flyweight grand prix semifinals.

