Mike Perry is shooting for the stars after beating Michael Page at bare knuckle boxing last weekend at BKFC London. This includes recent callouts of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Jon Jones.

Last weekend Perry went six rounds against Bellator MMA veteran, Page, who was making his anticipated bare knuckle debut. While many believed “MVP” would utilize his range, movement, and overall striking experience to best Perry it was “Platinum” who had the last laugh in enemy territory. On the heels of sheer grit, toughness, and an unflappable chin, Perry walked away with the majority decision win to push his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) record to 2-0.

Coming off one of the biggest victories of his combat career Perry is excited to get back in the ring and test his luck against anyone.

“Who’s the best fighter out there right now?” asked Perry on Wednesday’s The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting). “IT’S ME! I AM! ... So who wants some of this smoke, because it’s not about me calling out these cool people that I like. It’s about who’s a gritty, dirty motherf—ker and wants to get in here with the champ!”

It’s no secret that Perry wants a shot at Paul, who he called out following his win over Page at BKFC London. Paul has tried his best over the past few years to take over boxing and as a result he’s one of the biggest draws the sport has to offer right now. Perry would love the chance to prove himself against “Problem Child” and provide Paul the opportunity to solidify his boxing skills against a real striker.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Perry said. “He keeps losing opponents – I always show up for my fights. I have a lot of attributes that he likes to compete against, UFC fighter, MMA fighter, shorter guy, smaller in weight, tough, and some people would stay stiff, or don’t move my head. And I just beat a titan in combat sports. You want to solidify yourself, you want to prove it to yourself and people, box me. ... You think you’ve got something on me, prove it.”

While Perry would love the chance to face off with Paul, a former sparring partner, he isn’t going to wait around for the social media star. Instead, Perry is issuing a challenge to just about anyone who is willing to accept.

“I don’t need him,” said Perry. “MVP was huge for me. I’m just a great fighter who still loves to fight. I’m all about the fight, and Jake’s been doing great. I’m happy for him and all the success that he’s had.

“I want to fight great guys, great fighters. Jake has done well, and he promotes really well, and I think we could do a great job promoting, talking to s*** to each other. Or I could fight Usyk – nobody’s calling that guy out . ... Mike Tyson, Usyk, Leon Edwards.”

“I have a speed advantage,” said Perry when asked if he’s serious about a fight with Tyson. “I’m his little brother, let’s go. I’m little ‘Iron Mike.’”

Finally, Jon Jones’ name was brought up and Perry quickly threw his name into the hat as well. It was more of a friendly callout compared to the others, but we’re pretty sure Perry would fight anyone at this point.

“I haven’t seen Jon in a while, so if Jon Jones wants to come beat me up in bare-knuckle, I’d be down,” Perry said. “That’s my boy. I love fighting, man. I want to fight the best.”