Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have unfinished business.

Really, the birth of Masvidal as a true star rather than hardcore fan favorite began in July 2019. On the same night he flattened Darren Till, Masvidal also bloodied up Leon Edwards backstage, dropping his now-famous “three piece and a soda” line soon afterward. Since then, the two have jawed at one another online and were briefly booked to fight early in 2022, but an injury derailed that contest.

After it fell apart earlier this year, Masvidal came up short vs. Colby Covington, whereas Edwards’ score an instantly legendary head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman to become champion (WATCH IT). Unsurprisingly, “Gamebred” is once again interested in fighting “Rocky” now that a title is on the line.

The problem? Masvidal has lost three in a row! As such, Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, would rather see Masvidal wait at the back of the line rather than skip ahead.

“Leon has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know,” Lovell told MMA Junkie. “And he’s tried to reach the top and each time he does, he’s been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now he’s climbed the top. Now he can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal, for starters.”

He continued, “Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also, but we’re picking on our terms. The same way you told Leon wait at the back of the line, well you wait now, mate, because Leon is at the top of the hill.”

At the moment, a rubber match between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is certainly up next. However, if Usman requires more time than anticipated to recover from the knockout loss, perhaps Masvidal’s star power is enough to sneak him into one final title shot?

Insomnia

Clay Guida just keeps on truckin’! This reads like a fun fight.

This original meme format is at least vaguely racist/f—ked up, but damn if this MMA adaption isn’t hilarious.

Masvidal memes, so hot right now.

pic.twitter.com/zv7oG7BxWG — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) August 25, 2022

Just a gigantic pair of Brazilian lads who happen to be incredible grapplers.

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold produced an unfair amount of comedy.

This old citizen senior fighter give us all signs, we jus ignored

I got the lesson, I’m still washing my fuc face until now motherfucker pic.twitter.com/6fBK4ny9xC — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 25, 2022

Mike Perry offers Stephen Thompson a post-UFC showdown.

Platinum belt vs the NMF belt @WonderboyMMA ✊ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 22, 2022

I remember being quite impressed with Youssef Zalal’s early UFC work. Hopefully, “The Moroccan Devil” can rebound on the regional scene.

❌ Fighter removed: Youssef Zalal — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 24, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Will you be tuning into One Championship’s debut on Amazon Prime? There are some really great match ups on the card!

Tang Kai (12 KOs) challenges Thanh Le for the ONE Featherweight title this Friday. Dangerous fella.pic.twitter.com/YRopfzoWFh — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) August 24, 2022

The perfect outcome to firing the cross-kick combination.

This looks like an absolute barnburner. Cool high kicks from the backfoot!

Random Land

Fun fact that only the MMAmania OGs know: I love volleyball. This looks like so much fun!

Midnight Music: Trap, 2020

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.