Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez added to UFC 279 on Sept. 10

Welterweight motormouth Kevin Holland will collide with fast-rising 170-pound prospect Daniel Rodriguez when they hook ‘em up at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Sept. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Trailblazer” made the announcement on his official Instagram page.

Holland (23-7, 1 NC) was struggling to make any progress in the crowded middleweight division and recently dropped to 170 pounds. The results speak for themselves, to the tune of two straight victories with two second-round finishes.

As for the 16-2 Rodriguez, a former “Contender Series” standout who joined the promotion back in early 2020, he improved to 6-1 inside the Octagon by outpointing veteran bruiser Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35 to notch his third straight win.

Their placement on the UFC 279 fight card has yet to be determined.

UFC 279 will feature the 170-pound headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. In addition, Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight to battle Li Jingliang while Johnny Walker and Ion Cuțelaba collide at 205 pounds.

For the latest UFC 279 fight card and PPV lineup click here.