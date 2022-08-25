ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 preview (Pt. 1)

ONE on Amazon Prime Video 1 is set for Friday night (Aug. 26, 2022). The event will be headlined by the flyweight title rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The fights will be shown live by the streaming service in prime time (US time). Moraes sent shockwaves around the MMA world by knocking Johnson out at ONE on TNT last year.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus (Welterweight)

Kadestam (13-7) is the former welterweight champion and got back to winning ways at ONE: “Full Circle” in February. He finished Valmir da Silva in the opening round to snap a three fight losing streak in style.

Lapicus (14-1-0-1) has not tasted action since the controversial “no contest” against Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT last year. That bout was initially ruled as a disqualification for the former UFC lightweight champion but the result was subsequently overturned.

Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Heqin (Atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata (5-1) has a background in judo and four of her five wins came by way of submission. She is coming off the first defeat of her entire career, she was outgrappled by Jihin Radzuan, and has been training in New York to prepare for this fight.

Lin Heqin (15-3-1) comes from a sanda background and was last seen winning a kickboxing fight. She was comprehensively outwrestled by Ritu Phogat last year and if Hirata can take her down the Chinese fighter will struggle.

Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov (Flyweight)

At one stage Panpayak Jitmuangnon was the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world. He is a technician, a clever fighter who is able to pick opponents apart without taking any damage in the process.

Sherzod Kabutov has been competing regularly in Thailand but has never been in with an opponent of Panpayak’s quality. He is unlikely to beat the experienced Thai in a technical battle and will probably go all out looking to test his opponent’s chin and pull off the upset.

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli (Heavyweight)

Amir Aliakbari (10-3) came into ONE Championship with a lot of hype but has been knocked out in the opening round in both his fights. He comes from a wrestling background but every opponent from this point onwards will be looking to test the Iranian’s chin.

Mauro Cerrili (14-4) has finished numerous fights with punches, knees or kicks. His takedown defense isn’t the best but the Italian will feel he can win by knockout if he can keep this standing long enough.

Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko (Heavyweight)

Stylistically this could be the toughest fight in the career of Marcus Almeida (3-0). The Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt has been able to take down all his previous opponents easily but faces a seasoned wrestler here.

Kirill Grishenko (5-1) came up short in a heavyweight title fight but will be conscious that we have never really seen the multiple time BJJ champion in anything resembling a striking match. We haven’t seen him on his back either, so he will be looking to put “Buchecha” in uncomfortable positions to see how he copes.

The entire ONE on Amazon Video 1 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

