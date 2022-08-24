Dana White ‘making plans’ for not-injured Colby Covington — ‘He’s ready to fight’

Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the near future, according to UFC President Dana White, despite an earlier rumor that “Chaos” was suffering from “very bad” injuries and sidelined until next March.

Either Gilbert Burns was trolling the media or “Durinho” was peddling fake news.

“Colby wants to fight,” UFC President Dana White told reporters at the “Contender Series” press conference earlier this week (via MMA Junkie). “Colby wants to fight, he’s ready to fight, and we’re making plans for him here soon.”

Hopefully he can get a mouthguard to protect his broken teeth.

The 34 year-old Covington (17-3) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to fellow 170-pound veteran Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, a grudge match that spilled over into the streets of Miami thanks to “Gamebred” and his sucker-punch skills. Masvidal’s next court date stemming from those charges is Aug. 29.

No word yet on a potential opponent for Covington’s comeback.