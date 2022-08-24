Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC” YouTube show the following Tuesday, advising “Rocky” to ignore this recent callout from Jorge Masvidal, who is 0-2 in welterweight title fights and coming off three straight losses.

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel (Helwani) went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana (White) calls and you tells you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as you’re told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master.”

Masvidal, who turns 38 in November, is not ranked in the Top 5 of his division and is basing his entire title shot campaign on his backstage altercation with Edwards in early 2019. The promotion didn’t think it was important enough to pair them off when it happened so I’m not sure why it would matter more than three years later.

As for Cormier, he's convinced Masvidal’s salty manager is tweeting in place of “Gamebred.”

“Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malki (Kawa) stay off his page,” Cormier said. “I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights. Malki, beat [Gilbert] ‘Durinho’ [Burns] to get to 1-3 in your last four [fights] and maybe get a title shot. See Malki, now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge.”

Masvidal and Burns reportedly had verbal agreements prior to UFC 278.